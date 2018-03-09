Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Sold by Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Continental Resources makes up about 7.4% of Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Continental Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 45,501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Continental Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 46,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Continental Resources by 56.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Mark E. Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $958,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 25,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,572.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156 and have sold 52,874 shares worth $2,603,673. Company insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.66.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,162.28, a PE ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

