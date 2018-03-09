Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($35.80) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($33.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.93 ($29.55).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($16.58) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($25.21).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commerzbank Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/commerzbank-reiterates-29-00-price-target-for-infineon-technologies-ifxa.html.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.