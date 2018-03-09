Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $48.66 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,850 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Vetr raised shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.26 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. International Business Machines Corp. has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $179.49. The firm has a market cap of $145,839.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

