Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 167.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 97.6% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.1% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,861,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $695,162,000 after purchasing an additional 669,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $22,576,899.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,711,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,195,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 915,605 shares of company stock worth $35,906,374. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Instinet downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comcast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ CMCSA) opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167,759.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

