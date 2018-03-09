Colony NorthStar Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (CLNS)

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Colony NorthStar in a research report issued on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony NorthStar’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CLNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised Colony NorthStar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Colony NorthStar ( CLNS ) opened at $5.97 on Friday. Colony NorthStar has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Colony NorthStar’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In related news, Director John Steffens acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hamamoto sold 2,225,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $26,911,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,363 shares of company stock worth $42,260,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony NorthStar during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

