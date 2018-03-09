Clearbridge LLC Buys 134,960 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Clearbridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,960 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $34,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 270,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 97,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $1,655,872.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,204.00, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.53. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

