Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 523,095 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134,125 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 523,095 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $627,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,723 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $62,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. ( CTXS ) opened at $94.57 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12,847.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.49 million. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cloud computing company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,098,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark M. Coyle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $222,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

