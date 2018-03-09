Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,005,992 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,320,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,005,992 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $1,184,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,458,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $711,782,000 after buying an additional 7,642,835 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after buying an additional 846,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,896,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,064,000 after buying an additional 817,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.12 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

In other news, Director Chong Sup Park sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $218,289.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip G. Brace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $557,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,048 shares of company stock worth $43,459,301. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX) opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,770.00, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 115.07%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,005,992 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/clearbridge-investments-llc-sells-1005992-shares-of-seagate-technology-plc-stx.html.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.