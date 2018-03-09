Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $505.50 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,774 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $505,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 975,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,326,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 69,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Metlife Inc ( MET ) opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). Metlife had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/clearbridge-investments-llc-has-505-50-million-stake-in-metlife-inc-met.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.