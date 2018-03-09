Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Citizens Financial Services ( CZFS ) opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.77, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the ownership and management of the Bank and the Bank’s insurance agency subsidiary, First Citizens Insurance Agency, Inc It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers.

