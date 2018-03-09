Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 71,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,591,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,398,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Ribbon Communications Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBBN ) opened at $5.81 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $596.92, a PE ratio of -13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Sonus Networks, Inc, formerly Solstice Sapphire Investments, Inc, is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises to help them secure and unify their real-time communications infrastructures. The Company helps communications service providers and enterprises hold the session initiation protocol (SIP) and fourth generation (4G)/long term evolution (LTE)-based solutions, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), voice over wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), video and unified communications (UC) by securing and enabling Internet Protocol (IP) networks.

