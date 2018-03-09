Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) opened at $17.95 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $460.26, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO D Michael Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $249,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

