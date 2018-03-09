Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $641,000 in PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) opened at $48.60 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $903.74 and a PE ratio of -113.02.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 319.40% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $135,308.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $55.00 target price on PJT Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers an array of strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. It provides, through Park Hill Group, private fund advisory and placement services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

