CIGNA (CI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut CIGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CIGNA to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised CIGNA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CIGNA to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.50.

CIGNA (CI) traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42,410.00, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. CIGNA has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that CIGNA will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. CIGNA’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Hocevar sold 2,759 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $529,286.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 6,099 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $1,342,389.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $17,262,334. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

