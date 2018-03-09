CIBC Cuts Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.85.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 401,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,922. The firm has a market cap of $3,200.00, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.68 and a one year high of C$40.83.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.80 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 33.13%.

In related news, insider James Jeffrey Bowling sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.13, for a total value of C$57,195.00. Also, insider Allen David Stephen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,238 shares of company stock worth $155,949.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage, trust services through Canadian Western Trust and wealth advisory services through CWB Wealth Management.

