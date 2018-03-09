Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ CHDN) opened at $265.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,689.91, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $279.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.33 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,436.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 32,866 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $8,709,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

