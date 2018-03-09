China Distance Education (DL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Distance Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.7046120680608 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.12, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.39. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing online and offline education services, and selling related products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company’s segments include online education services, business start-up training services and the sale of learning simulation software.

