Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE WFC) opened at $56.72 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $279,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

