Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) opened at $1.55 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures and distributes Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite jewels (moissanite) and finished jewelry featuring moissanite. The Company’s segments are Wholesale, Moissanite.com and Charles & Colvard Direct. The Company sells loose moissanite jewels and finished jewelry at wholesale to distributors, manufacturers and retailers, and at retail to end consumers through its operating subsidiaries.

