Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celldex Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 49.9473270600667 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.63. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. WBB Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

