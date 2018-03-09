Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celldex Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 49.9473270600667 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
- Leerink Swann Cuts Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Price Target to $3.00 (americanbankingnews.com)
- Celldex Therapeutics Finishes 2017 With Plenty of Cash and High Hopes (finance.yahoo.com)
- Celldex (CLDX) Q4 Loss Narrows, Revenues Beat, Shares Up (finance.yahoo.com)
- Why Celldex Therapeutics Shot Up Today (finance.yahoo.com)
- Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright (americanbankingnews.com)
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.63. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. WBB Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.
