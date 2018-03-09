Caxton Associates LP Trims Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 7,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $387,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11,210.00, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Zions Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caxton Associates LP Trims Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/caxton-associates-lp-trims-stake-in-zions-bancorp-zion.html.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.