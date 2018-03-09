Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.99), with a volume of 60368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.99).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.24) target price on shares of Castleton Technology in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Castleton Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,200.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/castleton-technology-ctp-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-73-00.html.

About Castleton Technology

Castleton Technology plc, formerly Redstone PLC, is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in providing software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors, mainly the social housing sector. Its segments include Managed Services, which consists of Castleton Managed Services Limited and Keylogic Limited, and Software Solutions, which consists of the results of Castleton Software Solutions Limited, Kypera Limited and Kypera Pty.

Receive News & Ratings for Castleton Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castleton Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.