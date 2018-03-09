Castleton Investment Management LLC Takes $4.46 Million Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Castleton Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Buckeye Partners accounts for 1.7% of Castleton Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 46,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Buckeye Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. ( NYSE:BPL ) opened at $43.16 on Friday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6,413.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.20%.

In other news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

