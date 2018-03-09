Cashaa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,790.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $22,790.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Bitexpo, EtherDelta and Idex. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01009880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003348 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011277 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00087357 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00168607 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bitexpo, HitBTC, Idex and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

