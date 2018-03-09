Casey's General Stores (CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Casey's General Stores has a one year low of $99.76 and a one year high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,225.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Casey's General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Stephens set a $140.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a $136.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Casey's General Stores from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Casey's General Stores to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey's General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Casey's General Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

