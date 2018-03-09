Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carnival were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 526,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 344,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.05 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.94 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Carnival Corp ( NYSE:CCL ) opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35,260.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $332,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,364 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,561 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

