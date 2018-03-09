Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Carnival by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Carnival by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 526,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 344,051 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carnival from $78.10 to $79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Carnival from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of Carnival Corp ( NYSE CCL ) opened at $66.73 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,260.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 60,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $4,039,682.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,364 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

