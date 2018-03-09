Capital & Regional (CAL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 75 ($1.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.04) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 54 ($0.75) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Capital & Regional (LON CAL) traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,989. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.77 ($0.87).

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.90 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Capital & Regional had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of GBX 8,920 million during the quarter.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a specialist property real estate investment trust (REIT). Capital & Regional owns seven shopping centers in Blackburn, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Wood Green. It also has a 20% joint venture interest in the Kingfisher centre in Redditch.

