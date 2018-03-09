Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCBG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 147,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 111.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 129,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Hovde Group raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. ( CCBG ) opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.21, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.74. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 7.83%. sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services (CCB), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc).

