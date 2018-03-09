Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Orion Group (ORN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

“We reiterate a BUY rating and $9 price target following healthy Q4 EPS upside, as marine construction demand was buoyed by hurricane recovery efforts. While backlog was down Y/Y this was due largely to a tough comparison with a large award in the prior year’s Q4. We believe EBITDA has stabilized with solid growth expected in 2018, accelerating somewhat in 2019.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN ) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 72,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,630. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.79, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 555,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc, formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc, is engaged in heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers.

