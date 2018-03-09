Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Rio Tinto plc (RIO)

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Rio Tinto makes up approximately 1.0% of Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,278,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 949,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 237.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 900,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 124.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 605,170 shares during the period. Tide Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 1,548.5% during the fourth quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP now owns 641,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 602,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 35.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,139,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 563,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Rio Tinto plc ( NYSE RIO ) opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92,380.00, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.7955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.26. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Rio Tinto declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

