Callaway Golf (ELY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

Shares of Callaway Golf ( NYSE ELY ) opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,529.25, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Anthony S. Thornley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,414.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oliver G. Brewer III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,504 shares of company stock worth $3,039,131. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after buying an additional 483,441 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 236,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,250,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

