California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.19 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,111.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,357 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,294,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE NJR) opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $3,420.00, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.97. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $705.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,618 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $99,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

