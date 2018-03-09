California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,042 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc ( NASDAQ SBGI ) opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,400.00, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

