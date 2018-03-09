Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $10.98 Million Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 589,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,080,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,491,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,037,000 after buying an additional 71,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,898,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 324,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,669,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 220,319 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) opened at $16.94 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $6,100.00, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Santander Consumer USA had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

