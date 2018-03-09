Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) opened at $26.03 on Monday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Cactus (WHD) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotia Howard Weill” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/cactus-whd-earns-sector-outperform-rating-from-analysts-at-scotia-howard-weill.html.

