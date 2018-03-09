Cactus (WHD) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Howard Weil

Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Cactus (WHD) opened at $26.03 on Monday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

