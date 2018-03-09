CA (CA) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.85

Shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 1133192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

CA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.70 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14,992.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. CA had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. CA’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CA, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of CA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CA by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

