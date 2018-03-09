Bytecent (BYC) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Bytecent coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00009628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecent has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecent has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $73,036.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytecent Profile

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,030,158 coins. The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com . Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! "Mining" is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. "

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

