Burlington Stores (BURL) PT Set at $145.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned a $145.00 target price by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE BURL) opened at $122.86 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7,922.21, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.50. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 374.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,608 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,336. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

