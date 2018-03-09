Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Buckingham Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Buckingham Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $143.00. Buckingham Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE BURL) traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. 524,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $7,922.21, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.50. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 374.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $2,358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $295,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $696,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $143,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

