Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bunge were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 127.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upgraded Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Bunge Ltd ( NYSE:BG ) opened at $77.01 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10,894.39, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

