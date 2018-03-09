Buckingham Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Azul (AZUL)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Buckingham Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.78 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Azul has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 109,756 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others.

