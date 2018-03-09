Brown-Forman (BF.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brown-Forman updated its FY18 guidance to $1.56-1.61 EPS.

Brown-Forman (BF.B) opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25,409.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $56.81.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.20 price objective (up from $39.20) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.80 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/brown-forman-bf-b-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.