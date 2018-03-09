Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,015,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 54.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 240,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Capital Senior Living and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. ( CSU ) opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Capital Senior Living Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carey P. Hendrickson sold 29,750 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $408,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,368.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 3,419 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $47,353.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,608.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior housing communities in the United States. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and provides home care services at one of its communities. Its continuum of care integrates independent living and assisted living and is bridged by home care through independent home care agencies or its home care agency, sustains residents’ autonomy and independence based on their physical and mental abilities.

