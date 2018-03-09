Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,799 Cott Corp (COT)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Cott by 36.6% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,037,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,787 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cott by 21.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,029 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cott from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Cott Corp ( NYSE:COT ) opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,181.07, a P/E ratio of 1,557.00 and a beta of 0.85. Cott Corp has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Cott had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

About Cott

Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI) and Mexico.

