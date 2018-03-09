Brokers Set Expectations for Ameresco Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AMRC)

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $452.76, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

In other Ameresco news, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,425 shares of company stock worth $627,637. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ameresco by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 649,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

