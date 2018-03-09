Brokers Issue Forecasts for GMS Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (GMS)

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

GMS (GMS) traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,383.56, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. GMS has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,625,444.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Mueller sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $19,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,104,166 shares of company stock valued at $193,903,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 68,705 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokers Issue Forecasts for GMS Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (GMS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-gms-incs-fy2019-earnings-gms.html.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.