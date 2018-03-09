Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) – Analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALDR. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ ALDR ) opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1,010.89, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,757.5% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,840,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,505,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

