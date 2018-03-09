Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) PT at $15.48

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 2,406,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,868,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,353,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,634,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 968.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,343 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

